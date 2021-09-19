Emmy nominees in key categories
The 73rd Emmy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “The Boys” (Prime Video); “Bridgerton” (Netflix); “The Crown” (Netflix); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “Lovecraft Country” (HBO); “The Mandalorian” (Disney +); “Pose” (FX Networks); “This is Us” (NBC)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “black-ish” (ABC); “Cobra Kai” (Netflix); “Emily in Paris” (Netflix); “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max); “Hacks” (HBO Max); “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix); “PEN15” (Hulu); “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”