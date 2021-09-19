Photos
Logo
 

Emmy nominees in key categories

By Enid Grace Parker

Published on September 19, 2021 at 11.13

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

1 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “The Boys” (Prime Video); “Bridgerton” (Netflix); “The Crown” (Netflix); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “Lovecraft Country” (HBO); “The Mandalorian” (Disney +); “Pose” (FX Networks); “This is Us” (NBC)
2 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “black-ish” (ABC); “Cobra Kai” (Netflix); “Emily in Paris” (Netflix); “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max); “Hacks” (HBO Max); “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix); “PEN15” (Hulu); “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
3 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
4 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
5 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”
6 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 