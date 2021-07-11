Eid Al Adha staycations: Top 10 Dubai city breaks By David Light Published on July 11, 2021 at 15.06

Have fun in the city with these deals

1 of 10 Have yourself a ‘foodcation’. There’s a culinary staycay going on at The Meydan Hotel: just what the gourmand ordered! Priced at Dh670 per night, sit down to a complimentary lunch or dinner experience at Farriers, Millennium Lounge or Qube Sports Bar as well as indulging in decadent treats, courtesy of Millennium Lounge’s talented pastry chef and next day breakfast.

2 of 10 36-hour fun. Located in the heart of the vibrant JLT district, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a 36-hour Staycation deal starting from Dh499 with early check-in at 6am (!) and a late check-out at 6pm the following day. Breakfast is included with access to JLT’s highest rooftop pool, bar and restaurant, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana and neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s all in which you can take advantage of 20 per cent off.

3 of 10 Marina escape. A brunch and stay deal is going on at the InterContinental Dubai Marina, with a Thursday all-you-can-eat throwback party featuring DJ Dadou at Accents Restaurant & Terrace and a night’s accommodation for Dh999. The next morning you’ll be served a delightful breakfast before you end your weekend with a cooling dip in the hotel pool.

4 of 10 Designer dreams. Palazzo Versace Dubai has just the fix for a memorable Eid break. From Dh1100 per room per night, extras thrown in include breakfast, 20 per cent off food and drinks, 20 per cent off at the spa and, pleasingly, 20 per cent off Versace fine jewellery.

5 of 10 Shop and stay. Conveniently located in Mall of the Emirates, Kempinski Hotel MOE is ideal when it comes to shopping, dining, entertainment and relaxation all under one roof. The property’s Luxury Staycation package allows UAE residents to save up to 20 per cent on the best room rates when they check into the luxurious property.

6 of 10 Financial gains. A close to home yet luxurious getaway, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre has an exclusive UAE residents offer designed to entice you with exciting experiences. From Dh550, the price includes breakfast and lunch or dinner for a family of four.

7 of 10 H marks the spot. Right in the heart of town, The H Dubai overlooks Sheikh Zayed Road with easy access to the city’s main attractions including the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and the Dubai Frame. Their Eid Al Adha promo is a 30 per cent discount on best available room rates when booking for a minimum of a three-night stay.

8 of 10 A moving time? Your summer body is not going to appear overnight, so Vida Emirates Hills and the FitLov crew are here to help make that happen. In partnership with training app FitLov, the hotel is offering a 14-day detox camp in their vibrant and inspiring habitat even over Eid! You will undergo a complete body analysis, including measurements and consultation with FitLov’s certified nutritionists and trainers. Based on that, the team will set realistic goals and recommend activities for the stay, as well as a meal plan for the duration. The good news is that – all the meals are on the house, but you are only allowed to order from their specially calorie counted, ‘FitLov and Vida Menu’. A final assessment will also be conducted upon check out. Packages start at Dh9020 for single person and Dh13980 for two.

9 of 10 Green leaves. Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is going all out this Eid offering their urban loft style-rooms with complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or LAH LAH and 30 per cent off spa treatments at Native Club. Prices start from Dh350 per night.