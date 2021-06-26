Dubai: Top places to de-stress Published on June 26, 2021 at 08.57

1 of 5 GoKart: De-stress by taking the wheel. At Dubai Kartdrome opt for the ‘Arrive and Drive Karting’ and take advantage of a sweet deal: Buy 1, get 1 free. At the Kartdrome, you can choose from a fleet of karts to race at the indoor track. The offer, however, applies only to Arrive & Drive sessions on Sundays and Mondays. So, ready, set, Go-Kart!

2 of 5 Smash Room: The Smash Room in Al Quoz is one of the best places to relieve your stress. Packages here start at Dh75. You can also bring your own stuff to smash. What are you waiting for? Become the Hulk and get smashing!

3 of 5 Paintball: Do you have what it takes to be on the frontline? Unwind at Action Park Dubai, in a paintball park that is equipped with monster trucks, war rigs, abandoned vehicles, and much more. The field can accommodate up to 60 players for different game scenarios like Team Deathmatch, Defuse the Bomb, and many more. Prices start from Dh99.

4 of 5 Bounce-X: Convert all your stress into adrenaline at a large indoor playground filled with trampolines, airbags, and adventure challenges. Bounce X at Dubai Festival City is offering an unlimited day pass for Dh220. A 1-hour pass is also available that costs Dh90. So, gear up and just bounce!