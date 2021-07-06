Dubai: Top 5 places for thali
Published on July 6, 2021 at 10.35
Enjoy veg and non-veg delicacies at these eateries around the city.
Dhaba Lane: Enjoy a scrumptious Punjabi thali at Al Garhoud and Karama for Dh40. The thali, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, features unlimited portions of three starters, two mains, bread, rice and dessert. Some of the dishes are Desi Chicken Boti, Punjabi Curry Pakoda, Gulab Jamun and more.
Maharaja Bhog: Head to Karama for a premium thali experience. For Dh35, you can enjoy two steamed and fried appetizers each, four Punjabi-prepped subzi, eight phulka roti, dal, rice, two desserts, salad, papad, pickle and masala chaas. You can also opt for a small thali that costs Dh25.
Rasoi Ghar: This restaurant in Karama is another favourite spot for thali lovers. The pure vegetarian menu comprises authentic Gujarati, Kathiyawadi, and Rajasthani flavours. Prices start at Dh19.
Rajdhani: This Karama eatery is your ultimate destination for pure Indian veg delicacies. A hot spot for non-meat eaters, the place is known for its thali which is priced at Dh48. Dal (lentils), kadhi, rice, khichdi, paneer and other vegetables are included in the thali, a round platter used to serve dishes in the Indian subcontinent.
Rangoli Restaurant: Enjoy delicious Gujarati thalis in Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai. Priced at Dh27, the Gujarati thali features three vegetables, dal, kadhi, rice/khichdi, chapati/ puri, sweets, snack, buttermilk, salad/raita, pickle/chutney, and papad. A special version of this thali is available for Dh30 on weekends and public holidays. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)