Dubai: Top 5 places for thali Published on July 6, 2021 at 10.35

Enjoy veg and non-veg delicacies at these eateries around the city.

1 of 5 Dhaba Lane: Enjoy a scrumptious Punjabi thali at Al Garhoud and Karama for Dh40. The thali, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, features unlimited portions of three starters, two mains, bread, rice and dessert. Some of the dishes are Desi Chicken Boti, Punjabi Curry Pakoda, Gulab Jamun and more.

2 of 5 Maharaja Bhog: Head to Karama for a premium thali experience. For Dh35, you can enjoy two steamed and fried appetizers each, four Punjabi-prepped subzi, eight phulka roti, dal, rice, two desserts, salad, papad, pickle and masala chaas. You can also opt for a small thali that costs Dh25.

3 of 5 Rasoi Ghar: This restaurant in Karama is another favourite spot for thali lovers. The pure vegetarian menu comprises authentic Gujarati, Kathiyawadi, and Rajasthani flavours. Prices start at Dh19.

4 of 5 Rajdhani: This Karama eatery is your ultimate destination for pure Indian veg delicacies. A hot spot for non-meat eaters, the place is known for its thali which is priced at Dh48. Dal (lentils), kadhi, rice, khichdi, paneer and other vegetables are included in the thali, a round platter used to serve dishes in the Indian subcontinent.