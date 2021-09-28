Photos
Dubai: mid-day International Showbiz Icons 2021

Published on September 28, 2021 at 09.20

The Dubai Episode witnessed star power from Bollywood celebrities who added glitz and glamour to the event.

Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, presents the award to pan-Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the presence of Vivek Oberoi and Rahul Shukla, mid-day business head.
Suhail Galadari presents the mid-day showbiz award to Bollywood actress Zareen Khan.
Dr Bu Abdullah at the event.
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur, star of films like Koi Jaane Na and Kung Fu Yoga, was a stunner on the red carpet.
Guests Fatima Al Kaabi and Madhu S Bhandari.
Indian television and film actor Rohit Roy was also present.
Singer-actor and reality television star Ali Quli Mirza made an appearance.
Dubai-based filmmaker Zenofar Fatima.
Television and radio host Siddharth Kannan. (Photos by Shihab)
