Dubai: mid-day International Showbiz Icons 2021
Published on September 28, 2021 at 09.20
The Dubai Episode witnessed star power from Bollywood celebrities who added glitz and glamour to the event.
1
of 9
Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, presents the award to pan-Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the presence of Vivek Oberoi and Rahul Shukla, mid-day business head.
2
of 9
Suhail Galadari presents the mid-day showbiz award to Bollywood actress Zareen Khan.
3
of 9
Dr Bu Abdullah at the event.
4
of 9
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur, star of films like Koi Jaane Na and Kung Fu Yoga, was a stunner on the red carpet.
5
of 9
Guests Fatima Al Kaabi and Madhu S Bhandari.
6
of 9
Indian television and film actor Rohit Roy was also present.
7
of 9
Singer-actor and reality television star Ali Quli Mirza made an appearance.
8
of 9
Dubai-based filmmaker Zenofar Fatima.
9
of 9
Television and radio host Siddharth Kannan. (Photos by Shihab)