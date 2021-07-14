Documentaries, a carnival and art: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on July 14, 2021 at 18.13

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Watch this doc. An eye-opening new documentary that sheds light on Saudi Arabia’s falconers is out now, covering the events of the 2020 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, where over 1,000 falconers competed. Streaming on National Geographic Asia, Wild Allies takes a behind-the-scenes look at the enchanting art of falconry as owners raise these beautiful creatures to compete in the Kingdom’s biggest falcon racing event. The documentary tracks the journey of some of the world’s most dedicated trainers including nine-year-old Saudi national, Shehanah Daifallah Al-Enezi. Wild Allies will be available to stream on National Geographic Asia digital for three months from today.

2 of 10 Space exclusive. Did you catch Richard Branson’s voyage into space this week aboard his new orbital tourism rocket ship arm, Virgin Galactic? Did you spot what the new astronauts were sporting? Under Armour are official space wear providers and have a treat for the UAE. The new Virgin Galactic collection is being launched today exclusively at The Dubai Mall’s flagship store. Pieces from the collection start from Dh220 with only a limited number in stock.

3 of 10 Save money at Atlantis. Enjoy 25 per cent off every restaurant in Atlantis this summer, including celebrity chef restaurants and popular outlets Nobu, Hakkasan, Bread Street Kitchen, Ossiano, Wavehouse and Ronda Locatelli. The Atlantis Circle is a free to download mobile app, offering UAE residents an automatic upgrade to its Silver Tier this summer. This complimentary upgrade provides 25 per cent off up to eight guests in the resorts’ restaurants and bars, as well as the chance to collect points every time you spend to climb tiers from Blue to Gold.

4 of 10 Smurf smiles. The Smurfs are calling all families to City Walk! Step into the village of the small, blue, and beloved creatures who reside in quaint mushroom-shaped houses. Upon visiting ‘Smurfsphere’, little ones can indulge in a whole host of interactive activities including a Smurfs soccer field, Smurfs-themed arts and crafts workshops and a Smurffete beauty corner.

5 of 10 Carnival time. The St Lucia Carnival is landing at Hotel Cartagena on July 16, combining with the restaurant’s infamous Friday brunch. From feather headdresses to glittering gowns, dress up for the occasion and celebrate the return of the property’s famous dancers. It’s on from 1pm - 4pm priced from Dh295.

6 of 10 Smooth Saturdays. When the thought of Sunday morning is too much, Roberto’s Dubai has launched its new Lost in Amalfi night; taking place every Saturday from 9pm to late. Evoking refined Italian flair and sophistication, a bespoke seafood menu and live music from the popular DJ Linz will see your weekends off with a spin.

7 of 10 Morning run? For those looking to keep fit whilst beating the heat, look no further as Festival Plaza is hosting its much-loved indoor Summer Run this weekend. Taking place on Friday from 7.30am onwards, runners of ages 5 and above will be able to participate in a 2.5km and a 5km jog by registering on dubaifestivalplaza.com.

8 of 10 Puppy playtime. This one should give you ‘paws’ for thought. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm–5pm at [u]bk, Mövenpick JLT, bring your dogs and receive a 50 per cent discount off your food bill.

9 of 10 Project yourself. Project Art at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is an initiative aiming to give back to the art community and it’s back for its third edition with Syrian talent, Noor Bahjat. From July 16 to 30, the spotlight will be on Noor who is best known for working in an expressionistic style with a primarily figurative subject matter.