Concerts and car shows, 7 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on September 8, 2021 at 18.59

What will you be up to?

1 of 7 THEMBA is in town. South African native THEMBA burst onto the global dance scene in 2018, with a string of high-profile events and music releases. He quickly became resident at Black Coffee’s party in HI Ibiza, with shows in Amnesia, Ushuaia, Blue Marlin and Heart, whilst also touring 20 other countries in 2019! He will be playing at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah tonight for FIVE’s Signature Event - Skyline Thursdays.

2 of 7 United Nations of comedy. Begin the new week or should we say stave off the Sunday work blues with non-stop laughter. The all-new United Nations of Comedy is taking place at The Clavichord, Signature 1 Hotel Dubai on Saturday, September 11 from 9-11 pm. It’s going to be one night of global hilarity as 10 comedians from 10 different nationalities come together. Featuring Khaled Ali from the UAE, Folly from the United Kingdom, Erik Thornquist from the US, Miqdaad Dohadwala from India, Rushdi Rafeek from Sri Lanka, Maher Barwany from Tanzania, Rayan Karaky from Lebanon, Salman Qureshi from Pakistan, Ahmed from Somalia and Amr from Egypt, entry is Dh60 (redeemable on drinks).

3 of 7 Rev your engines. Motor along to Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands and explore a diverse line-up of the most iconic super cars this Friday, September 10 from 4pm to 10pm. Located at Village 4, the free-to-enter show will feature more than 150 classic, vintage, sports and 4x4 cars.

4 of 7 Kids’ celebrations. Birthday celebrations for children’s activity centre OliOli are centred on our community. As the park turns four this year, there are surprises in store. The biggest one going on right now is for the whole of September you’ll enjoy 25 per cent off all general admission tickets. Check out the fun land in Al Quoz for less.

5 of 7 Golfing greats. Relish in the slightly cooler climes at Topgolf Dubai, play a fun round of the game which has taken the UAE by storm and take advantage of the new happy hour offer with house beverages every day of the week starting from Dh30.

6 of 7 Be urban, shop urban! The Urban Market starts its autumn pop-up edition at Radisson RED Silicon Oasis. Grab your squad and head on down to grab some cool gear as well as enjoy games and live entertainment. Prepare to spend the day hanging out on Friday from 1pm to 7pm. You can expect to find over 40 vendors at the market selling thrift, vintage and local products. Vintage favourites Fashion Rerun will be joined alongside scent spectacular’s Alif Parfumerie plus many, many more Dubai home-grown brands!