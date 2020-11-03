KT edit: Resisting lockdowns

Emirate is developing a resort with 10 restaurants, a large convention centre, and a ‘gaming ‘area.
Opinion1 week ago
Imposing a lockdown to ‘break the circuit’ on the recommendation of scientific advisers in the UK is not about terrifying people into submission, as some British politicians are making it sound like. Instead, it was the right decision to take by the Boris Johnson government, albeit a little late. It is for the second time in the last eight months that people in England will have to endure a nationwide lockdown. Of course, public in general would not support such a move. Movement restrictions cost jobs, have a bearing on livelihoods, and affect the physical and mental wellbeing of residents. But it will also help save thousands of lives that would have otherwise been lost to Covid-19. In the absence of people following the Covid safety protocol, imposing a lockdown is a reliable measure to stop the spread of the transmission of this infection. England is not alone in taking such drastic measures once again. France, Germany, Belgium, and Greece have also imposed additional lockdown measures.
Leaders such as British politician Nigel Farage, US President Donald Trump are doing a great disservice to people by inciting resistance against such moves. The Sars-Cov-2 virus is lethal. Research is suggesting adverse long-term effects on health for patients who have recovered. Covid denial will not help, trust in science will.
Emirate is developing a resort with 10 restaurants, a large convention centre, and a ‘gaming ‘area.
Opinion1 week ago
At the national level, policies should remain tailored to country specific circumstances including the extent of recovery, of underlying inflationary pressures, and available policy space. Both fiscal and monetary policies will need to work in tandem to achieve economic goals.
Opinion1 week ago
The big winner of the trade war seems to be “bystander” countries with deep international ties. From the US perspective, the trade war did not lead to the advertised reshoring of economic activity, at least in the short to medium term.
Opinion1 week ago
The standoff is keeping Europe and the world on edge
Opinion1 week ago
Group to focus on collaborating in technology and infrastructure projects enhancing political and economic cooperation, and maritime security issues.
Opinion1 week ago
Prospects slim that the parties will reach a deal before the US and Europe lose patience Tehran's rapid march towards weapons-grade enrichment.
Opinion1 week ago
Biden has been very slow to roll back his predecessor’s protectionist trade measures
Opinion1 week ago
It is critical that the general election be held as planned. But afterwards, the international community should reconsider its approach to Bosnia
Opinion1 week ago