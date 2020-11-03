KT edit: Resisting lockdowns

Leaders such as British politician Nigel Farage, US President Donald Trump are doing a great disservice to people by inciting resistance against such moves

Imposing a lockdown to ‘break the circuit’ on the recommendation of scientific advisers in the UK is not about terrifying people into submission, as some British politicians are making it sound like. Instead, it was the right decision to take by the Boris Johnson government, albeit a little late. It is for the second time in the last eight months that people in England will have to endure a nationwide lockdown. Of course, public in general would not support such a move. Movement restrictions cost jobs, have a bearing on livelihoods, and affect the physical and mental wellbeing of residents. But it will also help save thousands of lives that would have otherwise been lost to Covid-19. In the absence of people following the Covid safety protocol, imposing a lockdown is a reliable measure to stop the spread of the transmission of this infection. England is not alone in taking such drastic measures once again. France, Germany, Belgium, and Greece have also imposed additional lockdown measures.

Leaders such as British politician Nigel Farage, US President Donald Trump are doing a great disservice to people by inciting resistance against such moves. The Sars-Cov-2 virus is lethal. Research is suggesting adverse long-term effects on health for patients who have recovered. Covid denial will not help, trust in science will.