Watch: US cop gets hit by speeding car while saving a child

The four-day break will reportedly cost the company nearly Dh500,000
Offbeat6 days ago
A US police officer was injured while saving a schoolchild from getting hit by a speeding car, a video shared by the school on Facebook showed.
The security camera video, shared by the Cecil County Public Schools on Facebook, went viral. In the video, officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department is seen directing traffic so that the school children could cross the road.
A girl is seen crossing the road and then, a car comes speeding, ignoring the hand sign shown by the officer. Just before the car was about to hit the child, Goodyear pushed her out of harm’s way before an oncoming speeding vehicle hit her.
ALSO READ:
The schools said in the caption: “We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today. We are thankful that Officer Goodyear was treated and released from the hospital after she pushed a student out of the way of an oncoming car.”
Local media reported that Annette Goodyear was discharged the same day of the incident from a hospital.
The officer, speaking to a news agency, said that the safety of the girl was her first priority.
“I just remember laying on the ground and looking up, and the first thing I thought was ‘where is the student?'” she recalled, adding that the girl was panicking about what was taking place.
The four-day break will reportedly cost the company nearly Dh500,000
Offbeat6 days ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat1 week ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat1 week ago
The traveller was rescued by security personnel.
Offbeat1 week ago
The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea
Offbeat1 week ago
Insurers, local educational districts defrauded of more than $15 million
Offbeat1 week ago
The ISS will plunge into the Pacific Ocean
Offbeat1 week ago
Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat1 week ago