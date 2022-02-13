Watch: US cop gets hit by speeding car while saving a child

The officer pushed the schoolchild out of harm's way before the car hit her

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 9:22 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 9:32 PM

A US police officer was injured while saving a schoolchild from getting hit by a speeding car, a video shared by the school on Facebook showed.

The security camera video, shared by the Cecil County Public Schools on Facebook, went viral. In the video, officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department is seen directing traffic so that the school children could cross the road.

A girl is seen crossing the road and then, a car comes speeding, ignoring the hand sign shown by the officer. Just before the car was about to hit the child, Goodyear pushed her out of harm’s way before an oncoming speeding vehicle hit her.

The schools said in the caption: “We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today. We are thankful that Officer Goodyear was treated and released from the hospital after she pushed a student out of the way of an oncoming car.”

Local media reported that Annette Goodyear was discharged the same day of the incident from a hospital.

The officer, speaking to a news agency, said that the safety of the girl was her first priority.

“I just remember laying on the ground and looking up, and the first thing I thought was ‘where is the student?'” she recalled, adding that the girl was panicking about what was taking place.