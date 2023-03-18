Watch: Pakistani students throw fake wedding at university, go viral on social media

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 9:08 AM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 10:44 AM

What better way to party than to throw a big, fat South Asian wedding? At least, that's what students at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Pakistan thought.

Ending their student life with a bang, seniors at LUMS decided to throw an elaborate fake wedding in their batch to celebrate their final year.

They did not hold back, making the event a three-day affair with all major functions – 'Baat Pakki' (Confirmation of marriage), 'Mehendi' and 'Shaadi'.

Tiktok user @anoooshalala posted three videos of each function, which took all of social media by storm. Most users were glad to see such a celebration, however, a section of them were unappreciative of them throwing a fake wedding.

The first video, of the 'Baat Pakki' ceremony, shows students of the batch picking out rings and purchasing sweets. The video then cuts to the 'elected' bride and groom walk towards each other in a fashion mimicking Kiara Advani and Sidhharth Malhotra's wedding.

Students are all smiles as the chosen bride and groom participate in the fake wedding and others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part.

In the second video uploaded by the same user, students are seen celebrating the 'mehendi' ceremony. Sticking to tradition, they brought henna paste and made sure the 'bride' and 'groom' had some on.

The elected 'bride' and 'groom' are seen garlanding one another as students gather around and sing songs. The night is brought to a close with all of them shaking a leg together.

Finally, in the last video of the series, the students dance in the 'baraat'. The bride and groom are seen wearing classic wedding attire whereas other students wear heavy ethnic outfits.

The celebration includes dance performances from students and a huge party to bring it all to an end.

These videos left social media divided as a certain section was upset by the celebration. Twitter users began debating on whether or not the students were actually married. Osman Khalid Bhatt, a popular Pakistani actor, even commented on the micro-blogging platform saying, "I’ve had nikah scenes in so many dramas, sorry ladies I guess I am your pati parmeshwar [husband] now".

Certain factions strongly felt that the group of students had made fun of the religious and cultural sentiments behind a marriage, even though Tiktok user @anoooshalala who posted all three of the above videos clarified that this was all in good fun and did not mean to harm sentiments.

