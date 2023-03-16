Look: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in white sari at Alanna Panday's wedding festivities

Suhana was among the many Bollywood stars who were present at Alanna's sangeet ceremony

Photos: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was among the many Bollywood stars at Alanna Panday's wedding festivities on Wednesday night. The upcoming actor sported a stunning white sari decked with silver zari.

Photos and videos of Suhana have surfaced online. Check them out:

In the video, Suhana is seen exiting the venue and entering her car. The girl who rushed before Suhana is Chunky Panday’s younger daughter Rysa.

Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix series will also see Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda making their acting debuts.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities of actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday are going on in full swing.

In one of the video that were shared online, Alanna and her to-be-husband Ivor could be seen smeared in Haldi and all the guests present at the ceremony shower them with flower petals.

Celebrities such as Ananya, Suhana, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Palak Tiwari, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri marked their presence at the ceremony.

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures from Alanna and Ivor's haldi.

The soon-to-be-married couple could be seen beaming with joy and donning ivory-coloured ensembles in the viral pictures. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot.