Watch: Viral dance group lands in Mumbai, grooves with Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty

The group made the most of their visit to the subcontinent, meeting some of the biggest stars in the country

Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM

The ever-popular 'Kaala Chashma' wedding dance group Quickstyle took to Instagram to show their moves while in India, leaving no stone unturned.

In their classic creative style, the group put up a video of them dancing in a Mumbai Local (Mumbai train). Blasting the remix of 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' on a speaker, the troupe managed to find some space on a busy local train to break into some smooth moves as passengers looked on in awe.

The group made the most of their visit to the subcontinent, meeting some of the biggest stars in the country.

Quickstyle initially put up a video with star batter Virat Kohli, grooving to a melody, holding a bat in hand. The video opens with one of the members picking up a cricket bat and handing it to Kohli. The former captain then breaks into dance along with the rest of the troupe, showing the popular cricketer in a different light.

The dancers then jumped into Bollywood, choreographing a song with veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The group captioned the video, "Felt like we have known him for years", shaking a leg with the superstar.

Finally, as they came to the last leg of their visit, they signed off by dancing in another Mumbai local.

Involving the onlookers this time, the video began with a shot of other passengers curiously looking towards the camera and the group. After which, the dancers came into the the frame and began performing, by then, other passengers have whipped out their phones to record this odd occurrence.

The group, looking to become Dubai-based, hails from Norway and was created by two Pakistani-Norwegian dancers.

ALSO READ: