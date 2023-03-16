Filipino youth who went viral for his name 'Drink Water' becomes ambassador of popular beverage

There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl

Photo Courtesy: Facebook

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 6:29 PM

Yep, his real name is Drink Water V. Rivera. This Filipino university student has learnt to love his name and now, he's living up to it — as the hydration ambassador of a popular beverage.

After going viral since his university ID was shared thousands of times on social media in January, Drink Water is back on Facebook, this time in a commercial for an energy drink.

"I may drink water for everything else but when it comes to workouts, I drink Gatorade No Sugar," he wrote on Facebook as he shared a photo of him in the ad. He added a witty hashtag that reads: #waterdrinksgatorade.

The thing is, Drink Water is not the only one with an unusual name in his family. His older sisters are named 'Winner' and 'Rice'.

In an interview with a media outlet, Drink Water said it was his mother who wanted to give unique names to her children.

And she came up with his name because she "couldn't breathe during childbirth without drinking water", said the communications student at the Philipppines' Far Eastern University.

Drink Water's parents are not the only Filipinos who have given unsual names to their children. There are those named Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl.

His name might be different from everyone else but Drink Water loves it.

"I'm loving my name because as we were told in my advertising class, this is my branding," he told the media. "One of the key factors of good advertising is good branding and its impact, and I think it resonates with my name as people are amazed by my name."

