Watch: Elon Musk serving samosas, Messi dishing out rice platters? AI reimagines stars in unusual avatars

Zomato used artificial intelligence to visualise world billionaires as Indian street food vendors

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 6:59 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 7:20 PM

For artificial intelligence, no mission is impossible. Whether picturing Twitter owner Elon Musk at an Indian wedding or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as a street food vendor, the line between imagination and reality has now faded.

Zomato, the Indian food delivery platform, shared a clip featuring billionaire Elon Musk, football legend Lionel Messi, and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio as Indian street food vendors.

The clip opens to show Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men, running his “chaat bhandaar [fast food corner]”. The Tesla CEO is seen in a yellow shirt preparing a dish while standing behind a huge pan.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is running “Messi’s Andhra Mess” serving a rice dish from a large cauldron.

Then comes Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio with his iconic slicked-back hairstyle. He skillfully makes tea at the “Oscar Chai Wala”. DiCaprio won the Best Actor award for The Revenant.

In the caption, Zomato made use of a popular dialogue from the 2006 Bollywood film Krrish. “A.I be like: maa meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal hua hai [Mom, my powers have been misused],” the caption read.

The video became an instant hit on social media.

“Bro, where is Virat [Kohli] chole kulche,” a user wrote, referring to the Indian cricketer’s love for the quintessential street food snack from India.

Another said, “[Mark] Zuckerberg momos wala”.

A few wanted to check if this video is prep work for the “cage fight” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

