Always running late? Here's the 'world's fastest shoes' powered by AI; video shows how it works

The 'moonwalkers' will help you walk up to 250 per cent faster, till the speed of 11.2kmph

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 4:40 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 4:41 PM

Always running late? These new AI-powered shoes may be the solution to your problems. In the city's sweltering summer, these shoes may help you get to where you need to be faster.

The 'moonwalkers' are shoes with wheels, which are powered by artificial intelligence to help you walk up to 250 per cent faster.

Don't know how to skate? Not to worry. The technology in these shoes will help you walk faster by assessing the speed of your walk. The wheels turn automatically.

Users can walk at the speed of up to 11.2kmph, with the help of the moonwalkers. However, should you need to pull the brakes – these shoes can go from top speed to a complete stoppage in less than 1 metre.

During climbing stairs or walking through uneven terrain, you can 'lock' the shoes to avoid freewheeling. Users can quickly power up their shoes anywhere using any USB-C charger. Moonwalkers fully recharge in 90 minutes.

These tech-powered shoes will be available from next year, however, all those interested can place a refundable deposit of $50 (Dh183.65).

