Viral videos: From stir-fried stones to chocolate in pani puri, food items that shocked us this week

They may sound weird — but these 'delicacies' do exist and some must be eaten in an unusual way

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM

Every restaurant, eatery, or roadside food stall wants to keep something exclusive on their menu — hoping to get a beeline of customers coming for it. This desire to stand out often leads to some bizarre culinary experiments that leave us puzzled. From turning a savoury dish into a dessert to using chocolate in food that's totally not meant for it, we have seen it all.

This week, too, several weird food videos caught our attention and we have compiled some of the most viral ones for you.

Stir-fried stones

A street food item is going viral in China because of one ingredient you wouldn’t want on your plate – stones. Yes, the dish is nothing but a handful of pebbles “stir-fried” with some herbs and spices. How do you eat it? Well, you don’t. Diners have to lick the stones and spit them out to get the flavour of the dish. According to CNN, the street food originated in the eastern Chinese province of Hubei.

AK47 soda

Another video that went viral this week is of a street vendor from Gujarat, India, who has a unique style of preparing soda. The vendor doesn’t just serve the soda but offers a wholesome experience to customers. He adds different ingredients to build up fizz and keep the customers entertained.

Sev puri dosa

In this video, the vendor first prepares sev puri, a popular Indian snack made with chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, papdi, and some sauces, before beginning to make the south Indian dish, dosa. While the two are eaten separately, the vendor chose to combine them and come up with the “sev puri dosa”.

Chocolate pani puri

Pani puri or gol gappa is one of India's most loved street foods. It is a lip-smacking treat consisting of small puris filled with tangy water, mashed potatoes, and chickpeas. But in this video, the vendor tweaks the classic food. He adds chocolate, ice cream, strawberry sauce, and everything that doesn’t go with gol gappas.

Hajmola chai

From green and black to ginger and chamomile, tea comes in different flavours and colours. But a vendor in Varanasi, India’s Uttar Pradesh, seems to have come up with a new version – hajmola chai. Hajmola is a digestive pill that is loaded with spices and herbs and has a strong flavour, which many of us wouldn’t really like in our tea.

