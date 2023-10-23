Watch: Farm breaks world record with Tim Burton-inspired, tennis court-sized pumpkin mosaic

The family was not planning to break a record when they set out to build it, but registered once they realised they would qualify

Halloween, celebrated on October 31, is a time of year when the world takes on a slightly eerie, yet exciting, atmosphere. One of the most captivating aspects of the festival is the way people go all out to decorate their homes with extravagant and spooky themes. From haunted houses with cobweb-covered entryways to front yards transformed into eerie graveyards, the creativity and enthusiasm that go into Halloween decorations are remarkable.

This year, a farm in Southampton, UK, broke a Guinness World Record with an impressive mosaic made from over 10,000 pumpkins and squashes. The mosaic, inspired by Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', features Jack Skellington's iconic pose. It covered an extensive area of 193.35 square metres, which is equivalent to approximately 2,081 square feet and 543 square inches.

To put it in perspective, this is nearly the size of a standard tennis court. The mosaic secured the record for the largest Cucurbita mosaic on October 18, according to the official statement released by the Record Keepers.

Sunnyfields Farm, the home of this remarkable feat, is owned and operated by the Nelson family. The family, consisting of husband and wife Ian, 59, and Louise, 60, along with their 33-year-old son Tom, collectively serves as the directors of the farm.

"They are actually a fruit and a mixture of pumpkins and squash. The orange and white are pumpkin, the green outline is Gem Rolet Squash, which is a staple food in South Africa and then the blue is Crown Prince squash which is fantastic to eat with a bright orange flesh," explained the Nelson family. "It took a team of 10 people and five hours to build, throwing the pumpkins to each other – it is not a time to get distracted! If you do, you get a surprise," the family explained after the record.

Ian Nelson said, "We always see people get world records, but we didn't think we would get one ourselves. We weren't intentionally doing it to get the record as each year we build a big display, but we realised it would qualify and went for it."

