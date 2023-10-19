Watch: Street racer's car jumps off road, flies into canal in Florida

Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 8:39 PM

It's not the easiest to race in streets, and this Florida man learnt his lesson the hard way. The unidentified man, in a Dodge Challenger, was reportedly racing a Mercedes in a Florida neighbourhood when he lost control and went, eyewitnesses described, as airborne into a canal.

He was driving at roughly 80 mph when the accident happened, The New York Post reported. The incident was caught on camera and left the neighbours shocked. The car made a huge splash before it reappeared on the surface. Thankfully, through the glass, one could see the driver being active and making efforts to get out of the sinking vehicle.

In a roughly three-and-a-half-minute clip shared by multiple platforms, an olive Dodge Challenger is seen losing control, landing on the lawns, running over a palm tree and then flying head-first into the canal.

Moments later, several people came out to ask if the man driving the car was fine. When they saw him struggle to get out of his vehicle, one of them jumped into the canal to help him come out of what could have been a fatal accident.

Once the driver was rescued, the visuals showed the car's nose slowly submerging.

Lorraine Holder, whose security camera caught the accident, said that she was "scared because after seeing the car go completely airborne, I was like, ‘OK, now this is something serious.'”

The Cape Coral Police Department said there were no reports of injuries in the crash, reported NBC2.

