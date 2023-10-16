Fake lawyer who argued and won 26 cases, finally arrested in Kenya

Mwenda accessed Law Society's portal and manipulated an account, altered details and replaced a photo with his own

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 7:01 PM

Kenyan authorities recently arrested a man for pretending to be a lawyer in high court. Brian Mwenda reportedly argued and won 26 cases while "masquerading" as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. Mwenda reportedly presented these cases before Magistrates, Court of Appeal Judges, and High Court judges.

Mwenda was arrested by the Rapid Action Team in Kenya. Sharing an update about the arrest, The Law Society of Kenya's Nairobi branch has warned people about him.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), they said, "It has been brought to the attention of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), that the above-pictured person has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch."

"The Branch wishes to notify all members of the society, and of the public that BRIAN MWENDA NJAGI is not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, from the Society's records, neither is he a member of the Branch," they added in a follow-up tweet.

The Law Society added that "members are encouraged to share any information of any person masquerading as an Advocate for the necessary action."

The Law Society of Kenya also revealed that Mwenda accessed their portal and manipulated an account with a name resembling his own, altering the details and replacing the photo with his own, according to the Ghana Web.

The Law Society stated that after an urgent meeting and careful analysis, it was determined that Mwenda had stolen the identity of a lawyer, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

