Woman saved up 20 years for dream wedding only to marry herself

The idea struck her during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic; then, she decided to buy herself a diamond engagement ring

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 7:21 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 7:22 PM

Sarah Wilkinson, 42, spent the last two decades saving for her dream wedding but couldn't find Mr Right. But that, in no way, meant she couldn't have her big day.

Wilkinson decided to hold a wedding ceremony, treated herself to an engagement ring, and enjoyed the rest of the day with her friends at Harvest House in Felixstowe, Suffolk, according to the BBC.

It was a lovely day for her to be the centre of attention — and while it wasn't an official wedding, she said, "I had my wedding day".

Reflecting on why she had such a celebration, Wilkinson said there comes a point when you realise you might not have a wedding with a partner by your side, adding, "But why should I miss out?"

"That money was reserved for my wedding — it was a case of it's there and why not use it for something I want to do."

The idea struck Wilkinson when the world was in lockdown two years ago during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. She decided to buy herself a diamond engagement ring, something she always wanted.

Wilkinson's special day looked like any other wedding, featuring a traditional white bridal gown. Her mother also walked her down the aisle.

A tiered cake, with a figurine of a bride kissing a frog, also found its place at the special wedding.

People, on social media, have welcomed Wilkinson’s decision.

"Good for you, best choice!" read a comment.

A fan said, "Smart. She will live happily ever after."

"Another innovative way to spend money to make oneself feel happy and content," read another comment.

Now if you're wondering how much Wilkinson spent on her special day, it was £10,000 (Dh44,797). At the one-of-a-kind ceremony, the bride had 40 of her friends and family members. Then there was another gathering of 40 people in the evening.

"No one stopped smiling all day and everyone said what an amazing time they had," she said.

"Nearly every single one said, 'That's such a Sarah thing to do'."

