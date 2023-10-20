Watch: Dog jumps from 5th floor of under-construction building like superhero

The fearless canine took a few steps closer to the edge and then made a gravity-defying leap

Image used for illustrative purpose.

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 3:06 PM

A video of a dog stuck on the fifth floor of an under-constructed building has surfaced online. The furball, in the clip shared on Instagram, was seen struggling to find its way back to the ground. Well, what happened next was nothing short of heart-pounding.

With a confidence that could rival the most skilled daredevils, the fearless canine took a few steps closer to the edge and then made a gravity-defying leap, touching the ground in the blink of an eye.

Following its safe landing, the dog strutted across the ground just like a superhero in a sci-fi film, seemingly oblivious to the extraordinary feat it had just accomplished.

The dog’s extraordinary talent has captivated the online community. The incident took place earlier this week.

Commenters were left in awe and some seemed genuinely worried by the dog's behaviour.

A user said, “I hope someone will check on him and make sure there are no internal injuries.”

Another expressed concern, saying, “It must be in a bad condition rn (right now) crying in the corner waiting for some help.”

Meanwhile, a person praised the dog by referring to it as the "underdog," utilising a clever pun.

“He surely was protected and the clever boy calculated his jump accurately to the fence wall so he could get a grip and land safely. Or is he just an ‘underdog’.”

In the middle of this, a user criticised the person who was recording the dog’s actions. He said, “What a dumb person recording the dog instead of helping it get down. In spite of being more intellectual humans don't understand that sometimes dogs don't know how to get down the stairs.”

