Watch: Adorable panda tries to escape zoo enclosure

Video of a giant panda clumsily attempting to escape its enclosure at the Beijing Zoo in China has gone viral.
According to China Daily, Meng Lan the panda managed to scale his enclosure's fence by stepping on a red toy ball.
Zoo workers arrived at the scene immediately and lured the panda back into his cage using his favourite food.
Meng Lan was in the Panda Pavilion of the zoo, according to the official Weibo account of Beijing Zoo.
He played in the sports field for pandas and then climbed into the buffer zone, which is completely isolated from visitors.
The zoo said the sports field will be upgraded to prevent any future escapes of the pandas.
