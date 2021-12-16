Watch: Couple fall 12 feet to the floor after firework swing snaps during wedding stunt

She is her party's spokesperson for transport issues and her Facebook profile says 'I love my bicycle'
Every couple dreams of making a grand entrance on their wedding day. A bride and groom in Chhattisgarh, India, decided to do so by flying high on a metal swing surrounded by fireworks.
But a video of their marriage stunt has gone viral after the couple's entrance went horribly wrong.
In the footage, the couple is seen standing on a platform, while dancers perform around them. A few seconds into the clip, one of the ropes supporting the structure snaps, sending the bride and groom plunging from a height of 12 feet.
Guests, who are heard screaming, rush to the stage to help the couple. According to news reports, both the bride and groom only suffered minor injuries.
The event management company told local media outlets that the wedding rituals continued around 30 minutes after the fall. “We will take care that such mistakes do not happen in future,” a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying after claiming full responsibility for the mishap.
