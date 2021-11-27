Video: Man jumps into lion enclosure at zoo to look for diamonds

Viral footage shows horrified onlookers yelling at the 31-year-old to step away

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 8:08 AM

In a terrifying new video, a man jumps into a lion enclosure at a zoo in India.

According to Ary News, the man, identified as 31-year-old G Sai Kumar, said he went into the African lion enclosure to look for diamonds.

The video shows Kumar sitting on a rock a few metres away from the lion. Horrified visitors can be heard screaming at the man, urging him to step away.

“G Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure, which is off-limits to the public,” the Nehru Zoological Park said in a statement.

“He was walking over the boulders. Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura police station.”