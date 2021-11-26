Maroon or green? Viral video of colour-changing hat confuses Internet

Man was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorcycle
Offbeat4 days ago
No Internet debate has been nearly as contentious as the one over the colour of a dress in 2015. Was it blue and black or white and gold?
While that mystery has been put to rest (blue and black), another one is leaving Internet users baffled.
TikTok user Otelia Carmen recently posted a video of her new woollen hat. The clip quickly went viral, garnering more than 4 million views.
While some users swear the hat is maroon, others were adamant that it is green. The optical illusion still has the Internet questioning the hat's real colour.
Carmen told users that when she bought the hat, it was green. But when she got home and took it outside, the colour changed to maroon.
ALSO READ:
In response to comments, Carmen posted another video on her social media accounts, demonstrating how the colour changed from green to maroon. The explanation behind the puzzle is straightforward.
"Light = color," she wrote on her Instagram post. "This is why lighting is so important in interiors."
Man was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorcycle
Offbeat4 days ago
The man lost his vision and undergoing treatment
Offbeat5 days ago
Two men accused of trafficking 20 kilograms of marijuana under the guise of stevia
Offbeat5 days ago
Some employees prefer getting stressed out instead of taking a break
Offbeat5 days ago
Floats adorned with flowers and candles during annual festival clog and pollute country’s waterways
Offbeat5 days ago
Island painted red as crustaceans' annual journey to the ocean commences
Offbeat5 days ago
The event was dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its tinge
Offbeat5 days ago
Thousands of dollars spilled onto a California road as an armoured vehicle's door flew open
Offbeat5 days ago