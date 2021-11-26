Maroon or green? Viral video of colour-changing hat confuses Internet

The explanation behind the puzzle is straightforward

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 11:36 AM

No Internet debate has been nearly as contentious as the one over the colour of a dress in 2015. Was it blue and black or white and gold?

While that mystery has been put to rest (blue and black), another one is leaving Internet users baffled.

TikTok user Otelia Carmen recently posted a video of her new woollen hat. The clip quickly went viral, garnering more than 4 million views.

While some users swear the hat is maroon, others were adamant that it is green. The optical illusion still has the Internet questioning the hat's real colour.

Carmen told users that when she bought the hat, it was green. But when she got home and took it outside, the colour changed to maroon.

ALSO READ:

In response to comments, Carmen posted another video on her social media accounts, demonstrating how the colour changed from green to maroon. The explanation behind the puzzle is straightforward.

"Light = color," she wrote on her Instagram post. "This is why lighting is so important in interiors."