Family faces fine for early Christmas lights display

Two men accused of trafficking 20 kilograms of marijuana under the guise of stevia
Offbeat4 days ago
A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowner's association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.
The Moffa family hired a company to decorate the yard of their Tampa home on November 6, WFLA reported.
Days later, they received a letter notifying them that they now face a fine for violating their HOA agreement. If they don't remove the lights, they could face fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000, the letter said
ALSO READ:
Moffa said he has no plans to remove the lights.
"That was their only availability, and I can't climb up on the roof myself," he told the TV station, adding he didn't know it was against the rules to put up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.
"The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that's more bright to look at," Moffa said.
An attorney for the Westchase Community Association said a neighbour complained about the display.
"Which led to community manager to investigate it," Jonathan Ellis told WFLA. "One of the things they're preventing is from the person that has the holiday lights up all year-round or things along those lines."
Ellis said the rules are in place to be followed, but said the board is open to discussing changes.
Moffa said, however, that the association hasn't been receptive even after they offered to keep the lights off until Thanksgiving.
Two men accused of trafficking 20 kilograms of marijuana under the guise of stevia
Offbeat4 days ago
Some employees prefer getting stressed out instead of taking a break
Offbeat5 days ago
Floats adorned with flowers and candles during annual festival clog and pollute country’s waterways
Offbeat5 days ago
Island painted red as crustaceans' annual journey to the ocean commences
Offbeat5 days ago
The event was dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its tinge
Offbeat5 days ago
Thousands of dollars spilled onto a California road as an armoured vehicle's door flew open
Offbeat5 days ago
Police are investigating abuse against contestant after he confessed to having plate of steak and chips
Offbeat5 days ago
At least $13 million worth of earnings from drug trafficking was laundered
Offbeat5 days ago