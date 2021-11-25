Family faces fine for early Christmas lights display

They could be fined $100 a day, up to $1,000

By AP Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 7:49 PM

A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowner's association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.

The Moffa family hired a company to decorate the yard of their Tampa home on November 6, WFLA reported.

Days later, they received a letter notifying them that they now face a fine for violating their HOA agreement. If they don't remove the lights, they could face fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000, the letter said

Moffa said he has no plans to remove the lights.

"That was their only availability, and I can't climb up on the roof myself," he told the TV station, adding he didn't know it was against the rules to put up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.

"The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that's more bright to look at," Moffa said.

An attorney for the Westchase Community Association said a neighbour complained about the display.

"Which led to community manager to investigate it," Jonathan Ellis told WFLA. "One of the things they're preventing is from the person that has the holiday lights up all year-round or things along those lines."

Ellis said the rules are in place to be followed, but said the board is open to discussing changes.

Moffa said, however, that the association hasn't been receptive even after they offered to keep the lights off until Thanksgiving.