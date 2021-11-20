Watch: Thousands of migrating crabs force closures of roads, bridges

Island painted red as crustaceans' annual journey to the ocean commences

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 3:15 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 3:19 PM

Bridges and roads were forced to close down after a swarm of migrating crabs descended onto an island off the coast of Western Australia.

According to Reuters, thousands of red crabs painted Christmas Island red on their annual journey to the ocean.

An official of Parks Australia stated that the creature of the sea is found everywhere in the region during the migration season.

"With red crab migration in full swing on Christmas Island, the crabs are turning up everywhere, including at the door of an office block," the spokesman was quoted saying in the report.

"Our staff has been out managing traffic, raking them off roads, and providing updates to the community on road closures."