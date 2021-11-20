Watch: Thousands of migrating crabs force closures of roads, bridges

The French footballer describes it as a big moment for him
Offbeat1 day ago
Bridges and roads were forced to close down after a swarm of migrating crabs descended onto an island off the coast of Western Australia.
According to Reuters, thousands of red crabs painted Christmas Island red on their annual journey to the ocean.
An official of Parks Australia stated that the creature of the sea is found everywhere in the region during the migration season.
ALSO READ:
"With red crab migration in full swing on Christmas Island, the crabs are turning up everywhere, including at the door of an office block," the spokesman was quoted saying in the report.
"Our staff has been out managing traffic, raking them off roads, and providing updates to the community on road closures."
The French footballer describes it as a big moment for him
Offbeat1 day ago
The shells, assumed to have formed necklaces and bracelets, were discovered in Morocco's Bizmoune cave
Offbeat1 day ago
The event featured a never-before-seen guest list
Offbeat2 days ago
The German shepherd inherited his vast fortune, which includes the eight-bedroom waterfront home, from his grandfather
Offbeat2 days ago
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and an emir of Qatar had once been interested in buying the property
Offbeat3 days ago
The screening test has been described as a "major technological advancement"
Offbeat4 days ago
Kerala's Education Minister tweeted an image of the centenarian and hailed her efforts
Offbeat5 days ago
A week ago, the billionaire tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his shares if social media users endorsed the move
Offbeat5 days ago