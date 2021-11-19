Video: Thief seeks blessing before stealing donation box from Indian temple

The CCTV footage has since gone viral

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 12:22 PM

Many people believe in bowing before a higher power before any major life event, but an Indian man took it to another level.

In a viral video, the man is seen touching an idol's feet in Maharashtra - just seconds before he steals the temple's donation box.

CCTV footage shows the man entering the temple and surveying his surroundings for a few seconds.

After pretending to take pictures, he goes into the shrine and seeks blessings from the idol. Soon after, he picks up the wooden donation box and flees the location.

When the temple's priest returned and noticed the box was missing, he filed a complaint with the authorities, according to local reports. The box contained cash amounting to Rs1,000.

ALSO READ:

Local police later arrested the man and recovered the cash from him.