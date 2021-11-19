Video: Thief seeks blessing before stealing donation box from Indian temple

Keep forgetting you're alive: Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders on Twitter over taxes for super rich
A week ago, the billionaire tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his shares if social media users endorsed the move
Offbeat4 days ago
Many people believe in bowing before a higher power before any major life event, but an Indian man took it to another level.
In a viral video, the man is seen touching an idol's feet in Maharashtra - just seconds before he steals the temple's donation box.
CCTV footage shows the man entering the temple and surveying his surroundings for a few seconds.
After pretending to take pictures, he goes into the shrine and seeks blessings from the idol. Soon after, he picks up the wooden donation box and flees the location.
When the temple's priest returned and noticed the box was missing, he filed a complaint with the authorities, according to local reports. The box contained cash amounting to Rs1,000.
ALSO READ:
Local police later arrested the man and recovered the cash from him.
A week ago, the billionaire tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his shares if social media users endorsed the move
Offbeat4 days ago
Invasive snake species snuck onto the shower on the boat
Offbeat5 days ago
Kwek Yu Xuan weighed just 212 grams - about the weight of an apple - when she was born
Offbeat6 days ago
Employers who violate the laws could face fines
Offbeat6 days ago
She had the toy with her since she was adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia
Offbeat1 week ago
The man's salary was reportedly docked after a mix-up caused him to be a minute late
Offbeat1 week ago
He had originally taken up medicine because his relatives convinced him to after World War II
Offbeat1 week ago
The fraudster said she had been in a car accident and needed money to get out of jail, according to court records
Offbeat1 week ago