Time is precious: Indian man shows off over 650 antique clocks

Anil Bhalla's collection of clocks is one of the largest in India

ANI

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 10:44 PM

For Anil Bhalla, an Indian from Indore city in the state of Madhya Pradesh, time is literally very precious.

He owns more than 650 antique clocks, worth millions of rupees. Bhalla’s is one of the largest collections of clocks in India. The septuagenarian says the clock collection started in his family by his grandfather and he is just taking forward the legacy. Some of the clocks in his collection are more than 200 years old.

"The collection was started by my grandfather who brought some statue clocks from his foreign visit. He brought a few clocks and then it was my father who was equally passionate about clocks and continued with the collection. Most of these clocks were not in working conditions but we got them repaired."

Most of the clocks in Bhalla’s collection are originals collected from different places.

"I have approximately 650 clocks and most of them are handmade with no duplicate piece. You will not get the same clock anywhere…there will be a slight difference for sure in every clock."

ALSO READ:

He also suggested that the collection can be turned into a museum by the next generation.

“I will tell my generation after me that if they can’t handle it, then keep it in a safe locked or make it their museum,” he added.

Apart from clocks he also has collections of fans, bikes and lamps.