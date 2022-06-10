Enjoy our faster App experience
Czech shopkeepers find half tonne of cocaine in banana boxes

The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market

By AFP

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 8:13 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 8:23 PM

Supermarket staff in two Czech cities found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes on Friday, police said as media put the total amount at half a tonne.

Czech public TV said the boxes that had been shipped over from Colombia contained half a tonne of cocaine in total.

“Detectives found out that goods from the same batch were also distributed to several other places,” police said in a tweet, adding they were searching these places.

ALSO READ:

Public TV added that the drugs, found in the Czech cities of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou, would be worth $64 million on the black market.

Police said the national drug squad was probing the haul and that they would ask for international cooperation.


