India: 24-year-old woman marries herself in country's first 'sologamy'

No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding

Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 12:32 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 10:19 PM

The 24-year-old woman from India's Gujarat state finally tied the knot on June 9 in an unusual ceremony -- by marrying herself.

Kshama Bindu from Gujarat made headlines recently after announcing her plan to marry herself in the first-ever 'sologamy' in India. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday, instead of the much-publicised June 11 date.

No priest was present to solemnise the wedding, according to Indian media reports.

Earlier, the Vadodara girl had said that she planned to have a traditional Hindu style ceremony with all the rituals and vows, but a ruling party (BJP) leader Sunita Shukla said she will not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion.

“I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself: Kshama Bindu,” she was quoted as saying in a tweet.

The Times of India reported that on the occasion, Kshama got her mehendi done and instead of the name of the partner, she dedicated her mehendi to herself writing, "Just a girl who care enough to try".

Kshama has also been asked to vacate her flat where the wedding took place, Hindustan Times reported.

Bindu, who works for a private firm in the city is of the opinion that self-marriage is a commitment that you 'make to yourself, it comes with unconditional love for self'.

ALSO READ:

According to her people get married to someone they love and in her case, she loves herself, hence she decided to go for 'sologamy'.

Her family has also been supportive of her decision and have given her the go-ahead for the wedding. She also has Goa plans for her honeymoon.