India: 24-year-old plans to marry herself in country's first-ever 'sologamy'

Kshama Bindu will tie the knot with herself in a traditional ceremony on June 11

Thu 2 Jun 2022, 4:27 PM

A 24-year-old from India's Gujarat state is all set to tie the knot on June 11, but it's going to be an unusual ceremony – there will be no a groom. Instead she's going to get married to herself.

Vadodara girl Kshama Bindu plans to have a traditional Hindu style ceremony with all the rituals and vows.

“I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself: Kshama Bindu,” she was quoted as saying in a tweet.

"I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So, I decided to marry myself," she added.

Bindu, who works for a private firm in the city is of the opinion that self-marriage is a commitment that you 'make to yourself, it comes with unconditional love for self'.

According to her people get married to someone they love and in her case, she loves herself, hence she decided to go for 'sologamy'.

Her family has also been supportive of her decision and have given her the go-ahead for the wedding.

Post the marriage ceremony Bindu even plans to go for a solo honeymoon trip, "It's going to be a two-week honeymoon in Goa," she was reported as saying.