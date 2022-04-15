Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, triggers panic

April Fool's Day: From 'Emireats' to schools that start 'whenever', UAE brands are back at their pranks
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat1 week ago
Panic gripped passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh after the cabin crew noticed smoke emanating from the mobile phone of a passenger, which was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher, the airline said on Thursday.
A senior Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official confirmed that on Thursday Indigo A320 Neo aircraft VT-IJV operating flight 6E-2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi reported smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone.
“A cabin crew observed smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone seated on 30C.The fire was extinguished by cabin crew using a cabin fire extinguisher,” he said
There was no injury to any passenger or crew. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, the official confirmed.
Responding to the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said that there was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi.
ALSO READ:
The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board.
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat1 week ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat2 weeks ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
Offbeat2 weeks ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat3 weeks ago