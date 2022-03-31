The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat1 week ago
While a software engineer said he managed to exploit the ‘technical vulnerability’ of IndiGo’s website to trace the phone number of a co-passenger with whom his bag was swapped, the airline rubbished his claims and said its IT system is robust and was not compromised.
Nandan Kumar, the passenger who had travelled from Patna to Bangalore on an IndiGo flight on Sunday, said his bag got exchanged with that of a co-passenger in “an honest mistake,” as both the bags were similar.
Kumar claimed to have called the airline’s customer care numbers, but it was all in vain. The officials were not ready to provide the contact details of the person who took his bag and cited privacy and data protection as the reasons. But they assured him that they would call him back after contacting the other person. However, it never materialised.
He then probed the airline’s website using the other passengers PNR, which was mentioned on his bag. “After all the failed attempts, my [developer] instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole checkin flow with network log record on,” tweeted Kumar.
Finally, he managed to get the phone number and email ID of the other passenger, who happened to live close to his house in Bangalore. “I made note of the details and decided to call the person and try to get the bags swapped,” he said.
Kumar urged IndiGo to have a more proactive customer care department and also warned that its website “leaks sensitive data.”
The airline, however, said that any passenger can retrieve their booking details using PNR, last name, contact number, or email address from the website. “This is the norm practiced across all airline systems globally,” it added. “However, your feedback is duly noted and will definitely be reviewed,” it informed Kumar.
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat1 week ago
The 26-year-old was arrested on a probation violation and charged with first-degree theft
Offbeat1 week ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat1 week ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat1 week ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat1 week ago
He was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and fees and complete 200 hours of community service
Offbeat2 weeks ago
No children were injured in the incident
Offbeat2 weeks ago
In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
Offbeat2 weeks ago