India: Passenger 'hacks' IndiGo airline's website to resolve baggage swap issue

The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 12:11 PM

While a software engineer said he managed to exploit the ‘technical vulnerability’ of IndiGo’s website to trace the phone number of a co-passenger with whom his bag was swapped, the airline rubbished his claims and said its IT system is robust and was not compromised.

Nandan Kumar, the passenger who had travelled from Patna to Bangalore on an IndiGo flight on Sunday, said his bag got exchanged with that of a co-passenger in “an honest mistake,” as both the bags were similar.

Kumar claimed to have called the airline’s customer care numbers, but it was all in vain. The officials were not ready to provide the contact details of the person who took his bag and cited privacy and data protection as the reasons. But they assured him that they would call him back after contacting the other person. However, it never materialised.

He then probed the airline’s website using the other passengers PNR, which was mentioned on his bag. “After all the failed attempts, my [developer] instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole checkin flow with network log record on,” tweeted Kumar.

Finally, he managed to get the phone number and email ID of the other passenger, who happened to live close to his house in Bangalore. “I made note of the details and decided to call the person and try to get the bags swapped,” he said.

Kumar urged IndiGo to have a more proactive customer care department and also warned that its website “leaks sensitive data.”

The airline, however, said that any passenger can retrieve their booking details using PNR, last name, contact number, or email address from the website. “This is the norm practiced across all airline systems globally,” it added. “However, your feedback is duly noted and will definitely be reviewed,” it informed Kumar.