New Swiss 'zero-star hotel' to make guests think about world's problems

The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors

By Reuters Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 1:51 PM

"I couldn't sleep", and "my room was too noisy", may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the entire point of their latest 'zero star hotel' art installation.

The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceiling or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.

They have set up their null stern suite - German for zero star - on a roadside next to a petrol station in the village of Saillon, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais.

The intention is to make guests think about the problems in the world, the twin brothers said, and inspire them to act differently.

They've created similar beds in idyllic spots, but this is their first 'anti-idyllic' site.

"Sleep is not the point," said Frank Riklin. "What's important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society."

