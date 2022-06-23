New Swiss 'zero-star hotel' to make guests think about world's problems

The cash was stuffed in envelopes inside a couch cushion
Offbeat2 weeks ago
"I couldn't sleep", and "my room was too noisy", may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the entire point of their latest 'zero star hotel' art installation.
The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceiling or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.
They have set up their null stern suite - German for zero star - on a roadside next to a petrol station in the village of Saillon, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais.
The intention is to make guests think about the problems in the world, the twin brothers said, and inspire them to act differently.
They've created similar beds in idyllic spots, but this is their first 'anti-idyllic' site.
"Sleep is not the point," said Frank Riklin. "What's important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society."
ALSO READ:
The cash was stuffed in envelopes inside a couch cushion
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The slang word mixes 'ojisan', which means 'old men' in Japanese, and 'kyun”, meaning 'heart-throb'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Hundreds of bottles of the illegal substance were seized in the biggest-ever haul
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 month ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 month ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 month ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 month ago