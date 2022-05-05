India: Girl who babysat sister in class gets admission to boarding school

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Last month, a 10-year-old Indian girl from Manipur went viral after she was photographed babysitting her infant sibling while attending classes.
After seeing the picture, Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit Singh had said that he would support the girl's education until she graduates. And now, he appears to have made good on his promise.
The girl, identified as Meiningsiliu Pamei from Tamenglong, was recently admitted to Slopeland Public School, a prestigious boarding school in Imphal.
Sharing a picture of Pamei in her new school uniform on Twitter, Singh wrote: "Join me to wish Meiningsinliu Pamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours."
The viral photograph of Pamei showed her taking notes in class and babysitting her infant sister, as their parents were out farming. Amazed by her dedication, Singh traced her family and asked them to bring her to Imphal.
"Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates," he said on Twitter in April.
