'President Zelensky is my friend now': UK schoolboy thrilled after Ukrainian leader replies to letter

The 12-year-old, who addressed his note to 'the best president', never expected a response, according to his family

A British schoolboy who wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is 'thrilled' after the leader responded to him.

Addressing the letter to 'the best president', Thomas Handley, 12, wrote that he was hopeful Ukraine would 'win to beat Russia' and that he was happy to be helping the war-torn country.

Thomas' letter was among 270 parcels of medical supplies, clothing, food, toiletries and four wheelchairs donated by students from Durham Trinity School and Sports College.

Thomas’ mother, Kimberley, told Metro.co.uk: "Thomas came home and told me he had written a letter to President Zelensky. I said: 'That’s lovely, but don’t expect a reply. The president is very busy'."

But the family was reportedly 'amazed' when the school, which helps youngsters with a wide range of learning needs, contacted them to say that Zelensky had responded.

In a signed letter typed in English, the Ukrainian leader wrote: "Thank you for your letter of support. I am OK and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns.

"What you have said in our letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others."

Thomas' mother said her son has been keeping the letter close to him ever since he received it.

"I was happy to get a reply - and my school has given me a certificate and told me 'well done'," BBC quoted Thomas as saying.