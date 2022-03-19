'Tea as strong as Zelensky': Indian company names new black blend after Ukrainian President

It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:43 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:58 PM

In an ode to the Ukrainian President, an Indian tea company has named a strong blend "Zelenskyy".

The Assamese tea company, Aromica, said that its newest brew of a strong Assam black tea was named after Volodymyr Zelensky, who inspired the company when he stood up to Russian forces and refused US' evacuation offer.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Ranjit Baruah of Aromica Tea was quoted as saying: "Assam tea is known for its pleasant flavour and bold taste, and seeing how the Ukrainian president has stood in face of adversity, it seemed more fitting to name this blend after him."

Baruah added that he thought there was "nothing stronger" than Zelensky "at the moment in the world". "So, I was trying to draw an analogy that this tea is as strong as Zelensky," he said.

Encouraged by the support he received online, Baruah said that he would consider donating a part of the profits to an organisation helping people displaced by the crisis.

Recently, several current and former European politicians requested for an extension on the opening of the Nobel Peace Prize to nominate the Ukrainian President.

"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby reopening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11, said.