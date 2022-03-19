Man arrested after he asks police to test quality of drugs he bought

Most of the funds will be used for the animal rescue
US police arrested a man after he called them to ask them to test the authenticity of the drugs he bought.
According to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Eugene Colucci called 911 to aksing for a deputy to be dispatched to 'test the methamphetamine'.
Upon arriving at Colucci's house, he told deputies that he had recently bought the drugs from a dealer at a local bar.
He produced two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance and handed them over to the deputy. After using some of it, Colucci believed it was bath salts because, having used the narcotic before, he "knew what it should feel like".
He told deputies he did not want other people to purchase "fake" methamphetamine from the dealer who sold it to him. Colucci wanted deputies to "put the person in trouble" for selling dangerous drugs but was unable to provide a name or any contact info for this individual.
Colucci was arrested after officers ran the tests he requested and found that the drugs were genuine.
"If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge," the Facebook post read.
