UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday

The weather will continue to be hazy and dusty in the UAE with temperatures dropping across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy to hazy at times during daytime.

Some clouds will form eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.