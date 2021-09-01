UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning.
The weather will continue to be hazy and dusty in the UAE with temperatures dropping across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy to hazy at times during daytime.
Some clouds will form eastward by afternoon.
Temperature to dip in September
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of Defence ...
Austin lauded UAE's support to facilitate the safe transit of US... READ MORE
-
Transport
Metro Route 2020: Some residents are ditching...
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and... READ MORE
-
Government
New decree for more accountability of ministers
Under the decree, the Public Prosecution can receive and accordingly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airfares double as demand for travel ...
After Kerala, the second-highest prices are from Mumbai closely... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring new 'Mu' variant among...
The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of... READ MORE
-
Transport
Metro Route 2020: Some residents are ditching...
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Tourists start arriving at Dubai...
Abu Dhabi resident Kamlesh Tiwari welcomed his wife Preeti and 21-... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla