UAE weather: Temperature to gradually decrease in September

The UAE will witness a gradual decrease in temperature during the month of September as it is considered the last month of summer, according to weather forecasters.

In its climate report for September, which was released on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said September is the month when temperature start coming down, especially during the night. It added that the second half of it, September 23, marks the beginning of autumnal equinox when the sun is directly perpendicular to the equator and then moves south towards the orbit of Capricorn.

The report said during this month, the effect of the Indian monsoon depression gradually weakens and the country feels the impact of desert thermal lows over Arabian Peninsula accompanied by relatively fresh winds causing dust with poor horizontal visibility at times. The frequency of occurrences of dust remains less compared to the previous two months.

“Southeasterly winds prevail during late nights and early mornings becoming northwesterly during afternoons and evenings due to sea breeze/land breeze circulation,” said the NCM report.

“Relative humidity increases slightly during this month, compared to August, especially during the second half of it. The average relative humidity is 49 per cent and as a result, the chances of fog/mist increase in different parts of the country.”

Forecasters said the eastern parts of the county will remain under the influence of Indian monsoon depression, particularly eastern mountains, which will lead to formation of cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain and thunder. It may extend to internal areas causing rain at different intensities.

Climatic statistics:

Air temperature

-Mean air temperature ranging between 32 and 34° C.

-Mean maximum air temperature ranging between 38 and 41° C

-Mean minimum air temperature ranging between 26 and 29° C.

-Highest maximum temperature reached 51.1°C at Mukhariz in 2016

-Lowest minimum air temperature fell to 16.5°C at Jabal Jais in 2015

Wind

-Mean wind speed 11 km/h

-The highest winds of 76.9 (km/h) at Bu Hamrah in 2006

Relative Humidity

-Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 68 per cent and 87 per cent

-Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 17 per cent and 29 per cent

Fog

In the 2014, September showed the highest frequency of fog with 14 occasions of fog and 12 misty days.

Rain

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 86.4 mm in Jabal Hafeet in 2006

