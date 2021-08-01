UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning
UAE residents can expect a hot and hazy day on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and foggy early on Monday morning. Fog was also reported over some coastal and internal areas early on Sunday morning, with alerts being issued warning of poor visibility.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/67Okw1Zz3F— (@NCMS_media) August 1, 2021
Residents can also expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning READ MORE
-
Business
Healthtech investments to grow, says Chitour
Plug and Play is one of the most active VC firms globally with over... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed announces boards of various...
The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Some CBSE schools raise concern over pending ...
A number of UAE students will have to wait until August 5 for their... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Cinema lovers can now decide how a...
Unique cinematic experience will be launched across UAE and Saudi... READ MORE
-
Americas
US lawmaker spends night outside Capitol,...
Representative Cori Bush demanded that Congress, President Biden and... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Revamped Dubai fees a ‘token of...
Move part of series of initiatives to boost economic growth READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak