UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night

Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning

UAE residents can expect a hot and hazy day on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and foggy early on Monday morning. Fog was also reported over some coastal and internal areas early on Sunday morning, with alerts being issued warning of poor visibility.

Residents can also expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.