Astra Nova raises $1m to pioneer the first Web3 RPG game based in Saudi Arabia

The book created by Emirati illustrator Mohammed Al Rais and based on a tale by Swiss author Kurt Blum, is set to capture the hearts of young readers with its delightful story of uniqueness and triumph
Astra Nova, the revolutionary Web3 RPG, has raised $1 million so far, to become Saudi Arabia's first Web3 RPG targeting the MENA and Asian gaming audience. With a talented workforce spanning across the globe, Astra Nova is set to transform gaming in MENA with innovations like AI integration, User Generated Content (UGC), and digital collectibles.
Faizy Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Astra Nova, said: "We are dedicated to forging an extraordinary IP and championing the gaming community of our region, in harmony with Saudi's Vision 2030. Astra Nova is committed to emboldening Saudi gamers, catalysing innovation, and propelling the Kingdom's entertainment industry onto the world stage."
Powered by Immutable and Hedera Hashgraph, and built on Unreal Engine 5, Astra Nova is incubated by the Hashgraph Association & Gotbit, positioning it as the flagship game of the GCC region. Major partners include HBAR Foundation, Hashgraph Association, Crypto.com, FunToken, Gotbit, BTS Global, Nvidia, Microsoft Founder's Hub, Wemix, Immutable, Aethir, Portal Coin, Blade Wallet, Kairon Labs, Tillo, and Polygon Dao.
The Astra Nova team consists of several gaming and crypto veterans with notable experience in game development, award-winning creatives, and leaders in brand marketing from companies like Ubisoft, Technicolor, Rockstar, Netflix, Hedera, and more. Advisors from Binance, Hedera, Venture Capitals, and other prominent web3 firms support the project.
Astra Nova's Token Generation Event (TGE) is planned for Q2 2024, with investments over $1m from lead investors Hashgraph Ventures, Oxbull, MoonEdge, Vision, Kanga, Spicy Capital, Equinox, BTS Labs, Sensei Capital and MENA Investors from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman.
The prototype demo will be available for desktop, already accessible on the Steam Store for wishlisting, and primed for further distribution across platforms like the Epic Games Store. Their roadmap includes expansions onto consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, while a mobile iteration is on the horizon through our strategic cloud gaming partnership with Aethir.
The team is also working on a Loyalty SocialFi Platform called 'The Black Pass.' Initially designed as a points farming platform for the airdrop of the game's token, it will eventually evolve into the primary platform for gathering players' in-game activity, becoming the official Web3 rewarding platform of the game.
For a detailed insight into the game, visit their acclaimed award-winning website at https://astranova.world/. Anticipate the alpha version's release in Q3 2025.
The bank’s liquidity profile remains strong as evidenced by an advances to stable resources ratio of 76% and an eligible liquid asset ratio of 16%, both comfortably above regulatory thresholds
Binghatti Hills is set to become the most expansive development within the community
Life Pharmacy’s flagship outlet at Al Wasl has crossed a benchmark of serving over five million customers
This event aims to honour and showcase the remarkable achievements of women and provide an inspiring platform for empowerment and growth
Construction to begin this year on state-of-the-art Thumbay Veterinary Hospital At Thumbay Medicity
The Tiago has been instrumental in driving Tata Motors’ consistent growth in the hatchback segment
The evening was a resounding success, boasting delectable cuisine, a lively ambiance, and impeccable service