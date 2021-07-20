Watch: Sheikh Hamdan's stunning Eid Al Adha post goes viral
The video racked up nearly 45,000 likes in the one hour since it was posted on Instagram.
It is all of 21 seconds, but Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's stunning video message on the occasion of Eid Al Adha has already gone viral.
The video has racked up nearly 45,000 likes in the one hour since it was posted on Instagram.
Red rose petals rise through a dreamy cloud vortex towards the viewer as the video opens, giving one the impression of travelling into the unknown.
The illusion then opens up to reveal Dubai's most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, standing as tall as ever, with the camera panning up further for a majestic bird's-eye view of Downtown Dubai.
'Eid Mubarak' is the simple message that appears in the end in calligraphic writing.
Over a thousand social media users responded to the post with their own wishes, most of them using the 'heart' emoji to convey their greetings as well as their appreciation for the video.
UAE residents observed the first day of Eid Al Adha on Tuesday, with faithful devotees offering prayers — complete with stringent Covid-19 safety measures — across mosques and musallahs in the Emirate this morning.
