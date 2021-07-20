Nation (photos)
Look: Muslims in UAE offer Eid Al Adha prayers at mosques, musallahs

Abdul Karim Hanif, Ryan Lim, Juidin Bernarrd, Mohammad Mustafa Khan, M Sajjad

Published on July 20, 2021 at 07.20

UAE residents offered Eid Al Adha prayers with Covid-19 safety measures on Tuesday morning.

Faithful devotees participate in the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah's Al Noor mosque.
Faithful offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama
Residents arrive for Eid prayers early Tuesday morning in Dubai.
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Eid Musallah in Dubai
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Eid Musallah in Dubai
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi
Residents offer Eid Al Adha prayers at a mosque in Abu Dhabi
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Rahma Mosque in Karama
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Abu Dhabi's Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque
Faithful offer Eid Al Adha prayers at Abu Dhabi's Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque
Residents offer Eid prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah
Residents offer Eid prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah
