Video: Sheikh Hamdan dives into world's deepest pool

With the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving opening in Dubai, can its adventure-loving Crown Prince be far behind?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of #Dubai, has posted a video of himself diving into the world's deepest pool.



He is seen swimming back to the top of the pool from its dizzying depths.



Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba, the pool at Deep Dive Dubai goes to a breathtaking depth of 60.02 metres and holds 14 million litres of water.

He captioned the story ‘Training at Deep Dive Dubai’.

Earlier, the Dubai Crown Prince had posted a video showing the stunning 1,500-metre facility that is shaped like a giant oyster.

“An entire world awaits you at @deepdivedubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai,” he posted.

The Dubai Crown Prince is an avid diver. He has earlier been filmed diving with an elephant and with whale sharks.