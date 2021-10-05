News
Watch: Abu Dhabi skyline through the eyes of a Red Arrows jet pilot

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 5, 2021




They performed various nine-aircraft formations in their 20-minute exhibition of stunning precision.

The UK's Red Arrows wowed Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as its jets painted the skies in red, white and blue — but the breathtaking show didn't stop there.

The world-famous aerobatic display team also shared a never-before-seen view of the Capital's skyline through the eyes of a jet pilot.

Representing the UK at Expo 2020 Dubai, the team was in the Capital to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Happy 50, UAE: Golden Jubilee celebrations begin

The display was scheduled for 4.30pm along the northern end of Abu Dhabi’s Corniche; however, the flyby started a bit late. Young Rikard jumped in joy as the pilots registered their presence. “Yeah! They are here,” exclaimed the kid, who was joined by his parents.

Watch: Abu Dhabi skyline through the eyes of a Red Arrows jet pilot (https://www.khaleejtimes.com/assets/jpg/KT30632105.JPG)

The Red Arrows performed various nine-aircraft formations in their 20-minute exhibition of stunning precision.

Petro Smit, accompanied by her husband, was left asking for more. “All of this is brilliant. This is a great opportunity for us to watch them in the skies. It was excellent. I don’t think it’s over yet. They may return,” she added while keeping an eye on the southern end of the Corniche.

At 4pm on Friday, the Red Arrows will entertain Expo 2020 visitors. After the show, the pilots are also set to meet the public at the UK Pavilion.

ALSO READ: France paints Expo in blue, white and red

Ashwani Kumar

