Expo 2020 Dubai: France paints Expo in blue, white and red

Filed on October 3, 2021 | Last updated on October 3, 2021 at 12.11 am

Sky was painted in French colours in a stunning airshow performed by Patrouille de France

France became the first country to celebrate its National Day right at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The sky was painted in French colours in a stunning airshow performed by Patrouille de France, as stripes and flags filled the walkways in a festive parade. At past 4pm, France’s flag — along with the UAE flag — was hoisted at the beating heart of the Expo, Al Wasl Dome.

An official ceremony was held in the presence of French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Minister Delegate of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Franck Riester. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also attended the event.

The UAE is pleased to celebrate the National Day of France, one of the most engaged participant of Expo 2020, Sheikh Nahyan said.

“As a leader of global transition towards a sustainable future, France has been spearheading key global commitments, such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the One Planet Initiative — and the French pavilion is a reflection of that. The pavilion is a unique representation of sustainable design with 80 per cent of its energy self-generated,” the minister added.

“We are immensely proud of our bilateral relations. Home to over 600 French companies, the UAE continues to be one of the largest trading partners of France.”

Visitors to the Expo on its second day got to watch the Ballet National de Marseille at the Sun Stage, with an immersive sound experience by Ariane Group and French audio company Devialet.

By evening, Al Wasl Dome lit up in the colours of France’s national flag.

Another highlight of the night was a parade on Avenue of the Nations, comprising students from seven French schools in the UAE.

The France Pavilion is located in the Mobility District. Under its theme of ‘Lightspeed Inspiration’, it seeks to explore light as an enabler of progress, a vehicle for connections, and a source of creativity.

With the visitor experience revolving around light, guests shall be transported into a glittering, Monet-inspired vision of the country’s sustainable future.

