Video: At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for refusing drug test in UAE

Those refusing to submit a sample can face legal action by the Public Prosecution.

Refusing a drug test can cost a defendant a minimum fine of Dh10,000 along with a jail term of at least two years.

According to a public awareness video published by the UAE Public Prosecution on Monday, the rule is applicable to defendants who refuse to submit a sample when ordered to by the authority.

According to Article 59 ditto 2 of the Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 in respect of combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, the fine and jail term can be handed to the defendant if they are not able to furnish proper justification for refusal.

In a post on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution said that this applies to any person convicted for abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances who refuses to undergo the necessary tests.

The Public Prosecution is publishing these legal tweets to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.