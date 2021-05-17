- EVENTS
UAE: Gang of 7 nabbed for trying to sell 115kg of drugs in Sharjah
Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in full force.
A gang of seven Asian nationals was arrested in Sharjah for trying to smuggle more than 115kg of drugs and over 51,000 narcotic tablets during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The Sharjah Police’s anti-narcotics department was tipped off about the drug smugglers’ attempt to bring the narcotics in through the emirate’s waters, prompting officers to stay on high alert during the Eid break. A special task force was formed for the operation that led to the group’s arrest and the seizure of 115.27kg of narcotics and 51,790 tablets.
Lt-Col Majid Al Assam, director of the anti-narcotics department at the Sharjah Police, confirmed that the gang tried to smuggle the drugs during the Eid Al Fitr period thinking that most of the authorities would be on holiday. Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in full force.
The cops coordinated with the Marine Facilities and Coastal Protection Agency and a number of relevant authorities to track the individuals’ movement in the emirate and arrest all of them.
The Sharjah Police urged the public to immediately contact the authorities on 8004654 or via e-mail at dea@shjpolice.gov.ae if they find anything suspicious in their communities.
